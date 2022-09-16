CHICAGO – At the moment, the Big Ten conference is looking like the “Big 2” as it used to be for a number of years.

Ohio State and Michigan are clearly the top two teams in the league with the Buckeyes holding the edge over the Wolverines with a number of other schools trying to do what they can to keep up.

That’s especially the case in the Big Ten West, where a number of teams that were expected to have quick success this season have failed to do so. At this point in mid-September, the division looks wide open, especially after a Week 2 full of upsets.

Gavin Good of Tribune Newspapers joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now this week to discuss the early part of the college football season and how the Big Ten looks to be shaping up for the next few months.

That included a discussion about Illinois, whose defense has played well in their first three games and was dominant in a win over Virginia last Saturday. Northwestern opened the season with a win over Nebraska before a bad start doomed them against Duke in their hope opener last weekend.

Could either one of those teams be a factor in the race for the Big Ten West division championship? Gavin gave his thoughts on that along with a look at the conference as a whole and who might be able to knock off the Buckeyes at the top.

You can watch his entire discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.