CHICAGO — The average price for gasoline continues to climb nationwide as the global oil market responds to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In Chicago, gas prices near $5 a gallon. According to AAA, Monday’s national average is $4.246.

These sky-high gas prices could leave many people with questions like is there an end in sight to this surge?

WGN News Now spoke with Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis with Gas Buddy about this to get a better idea as to why this is happening.

Hann also discusses what is driving the surge, what it would take for us to see a reduction in price at the pump, and how much control the president has over gas prices.