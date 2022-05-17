The average cost for regular unleaded gasoline is now above $4 in every state in the U.S. as the national average has broken the record for all-time high for the third day in a row.

According to AAA’s gas prices tracker, the U.S. average price climbed to $4.523 per gallon Tuesday, up $0.04 from the day before. Diesel has also been on the rise as it, too, set a record for highest recorded national average on Tuesday at $5.573 per gallon.

Tuesday’s average price represents a jump of nearly $0.15 per gallon from the previous week, an increase of $0.40 from the previous month, and a rise in prices by nearly $1.50 per gallon from the previous year.

Illinois continues to rank among the top ten most expensive states for gasoline on average at a price of $4.843 per gallon, with prices in the Chicago Area climbing above $5. Residents in Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada, and Washington are also paying more than $5 per gallon on average while in California the average price has eclipsed $6 per gallon.

According to AAA, it’s the high cost of crude oil which is primarily driving the continued rise in prices at the pump. They say prices are likely to continue facing upward pressure.