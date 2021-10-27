Game-worn Michael Jordan sneakers sell for record breaking $1.47 million

It has been 18 years since Michael Jordan played professional basketball.

But a pair of his game-worn autographed shoes just sold for almost one and half million dollars at auction.

He wore the 1984 Nike Air Ships during his fifth NBA game.

Jordan only scored 17 points in that game.

But legend has it that Nike sent him those shoes while he waited on his Air Jordans to come out.

They were so colorful, the NBA said he violated its uniform clause.

This pair beat Michael’s own record for the most expensive game-worn shoes.