Gallery spotlights Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s activism in Chicago for Black History Month

CHICAGO — The Chicago History Museum is offering a walk-through gallery of photos that spotlight Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s activism in Chicago.

Visitor will walk through a winding gallery that features photos depicting key moments in Dr. King’s work and the civil rights movement in the city.

On April 4, 1968, Chicago, like other U.S. cities erupted in the wake of King’s assassination.

While his activism was focused on dismantling southern Jim Crow laws, the systems that kept African Americans oppressed in the south, King spent time in Chicago and often spoke out on the realities of northern discrimination, especially on issues like poverty, education, and housing.

The gallery will be up through July 4, 2022 and is included in general admission to the museum.

Guests 5 years of age and older will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 upon entry.

All visitors over the age of 2 and staff are required to wear a mask while inside the museum.