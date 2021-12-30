Fun ways to ring in the New Year with pint-sized partiers

CHICAGO – Ringing in the New Year with young children can be a bit of a challenge for some parents.

They want them to feel the joy and thrill of a New Year’s Eve countdown, but unfortunately, most pint-sized partiers can’t hang until the stroke of midnight.

We caught up with Bethany Braun-Silva, parenting, entertainment, and Lifestyle Editor for some fun ideas to create a kid-friendly New Year’s eve celebration.

Braun-Silva says don’t plan on counting down to midnight in your timezone but instead usher in the New Year with jolly old England since midnight there is 6 p.m. CT.

She also recommends Netflix’s “New Year’s Eve countdown,” creating a DIY photo booth or building a balloon drop to make the night memorable for your little party-peeps.

You can see those suggestions and more in the video above.