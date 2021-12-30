Fun ways to ring in the New Year with pint-sized partiers

WGN News Now

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – Ringing in the New Year with young children can be a bit of a challenge for some parents.

They want them to feel the joy and thrill of a New Year’s Eve countdown, but unfortunately, most pint-sized partiers can’t hang until the stroke of midnight.

We caught up with Bethany Braun-Silva, parenting, entertainment, and Lifestyle Editor for some fun ideas to create a kid-friendly New Year’s eve celebration.

Braun-Silva says don’t plan on counting down to midnight in your timezone but instead usher in the New Year with jolly old England since midnight there is 6 p.m. CT.

She also recommends Netflix’s “New Year’s Eve countdown,” creating a DIY photo booth or building a balloon drop to make the night memorable for your little party-peeps.

You can see those suggestions and more in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News