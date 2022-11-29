CHICAGO – While Santa is busy making his list and checking it twice, kids are doing everything to make sure he knows they’ve been nice.

In fact, kids can’t get enough of the big guy this time of year.

WGN News Now caught up with jolly elves Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, for some fun ways for you and your children to engage with Santa this holiday season.

Letters to Santa

One highlight of the season for kids is creating their Christmas list for Santa – from thinking of all the toys and presents they hope he brings to writing them down. Gillespie and Nazar recommend using festive paper or decorating the list after its written to help spread even more cheer.

Virtually Visit or Reserve Meeting at Santaland

Spending time with Santa is a merry must! Whether you’re doing an in-person visit, going to Santaland at Macy’s on State Street, or setting up a virtual visit, Santa can’t wait to see all good girls and boys. Plus, you can enjoy the holiday window displays and however you enjoy, it’s all free!

Track Santa All Season

There’s an interactive app that gives you the ability to track Santa on his journey. Plus, while the countdown is on, there are dozens of ways to have fun from an elf maker to a code lab, games, dancing, quizzes and more.

Message from Santa

Plus if your little elf should start to behave naughty, there’s an app where you can get a call from Santa. “Message from Santa” enables Santa to call your child and leave a personalized message. Or you can call Santa and report a naughty child, good behavior, or add an item to a wishlist.

ReindeerCam Santa’s Official Reindeer Live Feed

You can also check in live on Santa’s reindeer on the ReindeerCam app — which features a 24/7 feed broadcast of live daily visits with Santa, the reindeer and various friends.

Santa’s Personal Phone Number

Plus, here is the big guys “personal” phone number if you don’t already have it. 1 (951) 262-3062. You can call the number for free and listen to a message from Santa or call and leave Santa a message. You may want to keep this close in case any little people in your life get out of line or need encouragement. (wink, wink)

Happy Holidays!