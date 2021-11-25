Fun and creative ways to makeover your Thanksgiving leftovers

CHICAGO, IL – After Americans sit down and indulge in their great Thanksgiving feasts, odds are that there will invevitably be leftovers. Odds are even greater that you’ll get tired of reheating and eating those leftovers pretty quickly, unless you find a fun and tasty way to “repurpose” them.

Gina Ferwerda, chef and author of “Meals from the Mitten” joined WGN News Now to share some Thanksgiving leftover ideas.

She has the following “Thanksgiving leftover makeover” suggestions and you can find the recipes posted on her website NomNews. Enjoy.

Breakfast/Brunch

Leftover Thanksgiving Brunch Board – This is my take on a Chicken & Waffles Brunch Board. I take leftover turkey and make fried turkey bites and use the leftover stuffing to make stuffing waffles. So, it’s a Fried Turkey & Stuffing Waffles Brunch Board.

Lunch/Dinner

Stuffing Waffles Open Faced Turkey Sandwich – I’ll use the stuffing waffles to be the base for an open faced turkey sandwich, complete with mashed potatoes and gravy. Swiss Turkey Pasta Salad (done 2 ways)

Cold pasta salad and/or put pasta salad into a casserole dish with shredded cheese and heat.

Friendsgiving-(for those that had Thanksgiving on Thursday, but still need to make a dish using their leftovers for a weekend Friendsgiving Dinner)

Thanksgiving Galette – I’ll make an easy, savory galette using refrigerated pie dough and all the goodies from Thanksgiving in it. Stuffing Stuffed Mushrooms – This is a great appetizer to bring to a Friendsgiving Party or to eat while watching football. This is a great party bite.

Dessert

Apple Pie Milkshake – When we have that last piece of pie sitting around and wonder what to do with it. We’ll throw the pie in a blender with ice cream and milk, then top it with some salted caramel.