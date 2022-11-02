CHICAGO — Twenty-eight years ago this month, one of the nation’s most notorious serial killers was murdered in prison.

Jeffrey Dahmer died in the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin on November 28, 1994. The 34-year-old reportedly died of head injuries after he was beaten by another inmate.

Dahmer was serving 15 consecutive life sentences after being convicted in 1992 of murdering 15 men and boys in Milwaukee between 1978 and 1991.

Jeffrey Dahmer mug shot (AP Images)

The Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” was released in September and renewed interest in Dahmer and the cases. The dramatization was No. 1 on Netflix’s Daily Top 10 and No. 2 for it’s All-Time Top 10 English-Language Series. The streaming service said it was watched more than 850 million hours within the first 28 days of its release and is expected to continue breaking streaming records.

With all the interest, WGN dug into its archives to share coverage of Dahmer’s arrest, trial, and the investigation into the gruesome crimes.

WGN’s Robert Jordan report on Dahmer crimes scene

CNN’s Charles Zewe reports on Dahmer in court

CNN’s Juliet Peters reports on Dahmer’s victims

CNN’s Margaret Lowrie reports on 911 calls about Dahmer’s 14-year-old victim

WGN’s Roseanne Tellez reports on controversy surrounding police response

CNN’s Margaret Lowrie reports on the Milwaukee bathhouse Dahmer frequented