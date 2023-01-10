CHICAGO, Ill. — Billy Joel once sang, “don’t go changing to try to please me,” and that he’d “take you just the way you are” in his hit song ‘Just the Way You Are’.

The song was released in 1977 and well, it appears things have drastically changed in the dating scene over the last 46 years.

In 2023, singles are now breaking up with prospective love interests over “icks”.

What is an”ick” you ask?

Simply put it’s a dating term for things you don’t like about the other person.

But these aren’t just any dislikes.

“Icks” are next level bad. They are deal breakers! Instant turn-offs! And they kill relationships!

“Icks” range from dirty fingernails to talking too loudly and having a bad tattoo to being rude to a waiter.

The upscale dating app Seeking recently conducted a poll on “icks” and since the new year marks a fresh start, we thought this ‘info’ would be good for singles to have as they look for love throughout 2023.

So here we go.

Researchers polled 2,000 adult daters about their “icks” and discovered 65% broke up with someone because of an “ick” and 88% have ghosted someone because of one.

Here’s a look at some of the “icks” from the poll results:

21% said living in a messy situation was their number one turnoff

21% said they hate bad manners the most

20% disliked a date with dirty fingernails

16% (of women) believe wearing a tacky watch is an “ick”

15% (of women) would call things off if someone referred to their favorite sports team as ‘We’, as if they’re part of the team

15% broke it off because they were obsessed with star signs

14% ended it because they clapped when a plane landed

14% (of men) would break things up if someone wanted to share food on the first date

And the no. 1 “ick” of daters, with 24% of the votes, is bad body odor or smelling bad!

79% of daters believe being a picky dater is a good thing and that it’s okay to end a relationship over an “ick” because they deserve the best.

According to Seeking’s experts “dating up” is the current trend in the dating scene, and that’s basically finding someone who can boost or “elevate” your present lifestyle.

They go on to say that singles shouldn’t settle for someone who doesn’t have the qualities they want and add that “only when you set your expectations high that you start to live the life of your dreams.”

Below are the top 40 “icks” according to the survey.

TOP 40 THINGS THAT GIVE ADULTS THE ‘ICK’

Smelling bad

Pretending to be more knowledgeable about something than they actually are

Being rude to a waiter

Living in a mess

Being overbearing and rude

Having dirty fingernails

Being too clingy

Having bad teeth

Double texting (sending a secondary text if you’ve not responded after the first one)

Talking too loudly

Chewing with their mouth open

Oversharing on social media

Having long fingernails

Referring to themselves in third person

Still living at home

Not wearing socks with shoes

Having shoes that are too dirty

Putting on a baby voice

Breathing heavily

Having a bad tattoo

Eating and talking at the same time

Being obsessed with their star signs

Wearing a tacky watch

Wearing shoes you don’t like

Wearing too much makeup

Wanting to share food on the first date

Not paying on the first date

Clapping when an airplane lands

Taking longer than you to get ready

Referring to their football team as ‘we’

Wearing bad jeans

Having an Instagram account for their pet

Saying pet names like ‘honey’ or ‘baby’

Using emojis in texts

Not being able to drive

Wearing a weird colored lipstick

Wearing sunglasses indoors

Having too many shirt buttons undone

Wearing creased clothes

Wearing socks to bed

