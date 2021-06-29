From art to charity and championship jewelry, Martyl Reinsdorf left her mark

CHICAGO – She was a creator of jewelry, some that die-hard Chicago sports fans might recognize, while also helping those around the world make their own art.

You might not have heard or seen of Martyl Reinsdorf as much as her husband, Jerry, but she certainly made her impact on the Bulls, White Sox, and for many organizations that aided others around the globe.

Martyl Reinsdorf, spouse of Jerry Reinsdorf and mother of Michael Reinsdorf, died peacefully Monday afternoon surrounded by family at her home in Paradise Valley, Ariz. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 28, 2021

Many are remembering her contributions after her death at the age of 85 Monday in Paradise Valley, Arizona as she was surrounded by family.

Known for her design of championship rings for the Bulls and the White Sox, which was part of her creation of Cloisonné jewelry throughout her life, Martyl Reinsdorf also donated millions of coloring books, crayons, and toys to organizations locally and around the world.

“I’ve often said that everyone’s goal in this world should be to make this a better place to live,” said friend and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig in a statement released through the Bulls and the White Sox. “More importantly, it is to help people who in a lot of cases, can’t help themselves. Martyl Reinsdorf did that brilliantly. She’s a person you could say unequivocally made the world a better place to live.”

Started in 1999 off designs for her grandchildren, these coloring books and art packets were distributed to survivors of Hurricane Katrina, at Ronald McDonald House, Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago along with Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

In, fact, the family is asking for donations in Martyl’s name to be made to another organization she contributed to in her life: The Spectrios Institute for Low Vision in Wheaton.

For sports fans, it was Reinsdorf who designed the bulk of the championship rings for the Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s. She designed five of them and aided with a sixth as the team enjoyed the greatest run of success for any Chicago professional team.

In 2005, she designed the championship ring for the White Sox as well, which came after the team ended an 88-year championship drought.