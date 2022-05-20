NEW YORK – The start of the second series of the year between Chicago and New York’s American League teams will have to wait until at least Saturday.

On Friday afternoon, the first of a three-game series between the White Sox and the Yankees scheduled for 6:05 PM that night was postponed due to the forecast of bad weather. The contest will be made up on Sunday as the first game of a doubleheader that will start at 2:05 PM CST.

The originally scheduled game will start at 6:05 PM or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest of the doubleheader. For those attending the games at Yankee Stadium, Sunday will be a single admission ticket for the doubleheader, and you can see more information on that here.

Game 1 of the doubleheader will be broadcast by Prime Video with the second airing on ESPN. Saturday’s game will start at 12:05 PM.

This will be the second meeting for the teams in the 2022 season, with both the White Sox and Yankees expected to compete for the American League pennant over the next few months. New York showed their power over the course of the four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field last weekend, beating the White Sox in three games.

In those victories, the Yankees outscored the White Sox 30-12 with the hosts pulling off a walk-off 3-2 win in the third game of the series.

At 28-10, New York is currently the best team in Major League Baseball and leads the American League East by five games over the Rays. After taking 3-of-5 against the Royals in Kansas City this week, the White Sox are in second in the AL Central with a 19-19 record, three games behind the first place Twins.