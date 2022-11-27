It’s time to deck the halls, the walls, the windows and of course the Christmas tree.

But before you do that, you need to answer the question that often sparks some holiday decor debate – fresh or faux foliage?

WGN News Now spoke to Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, about the benefits of both, plus how to select real looking foliage.

Gillespie and Nazar focused on three categories of foliage – Christmas trees, wreaths & centerpieces, and ponsettias & plants.

Christmas Trees

FAUX: Annual Cost Savings, Mess/ Maintenance Free, Allows Customization

FRESH: Family Tradition, Real Scent, & Easily Recycled

Photo courtesy of Family Entourage

Wreaths & Centerpieces

FAUX: Lasts Longer, No Allergies, Used Indoor or Outdoor

FRESH: Smells Great, Yearly Variety, Usually Handmade

Photo courtesy of Family Entourage

Ponsettias & Plants

FAUX: Withstand the Elements, Keeps Shape, Pre Lit Option & Reuseable

FRESH: Traditional, Clean Air Houseplant, Health Benefits

Photo courtesy of Family Entourage

You can see more in the video above.