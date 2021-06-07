Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

Restauranteur Quentin Love, Baal Perazim Health & Wellness Services and the non-profit SMILE for Change are teaming up in the battle against COVID-19. Starting on Monday, June 7, they will offer free COVID-19 testing and Pfizer vaccinations to anyone age 12 and older with or without health insurance and undocumented.

Vaccinations will be provided on Mondays from noon to 3 p.m. at Turkey Chop Gourmet Grill when the restaurant is closed. It is located at 3506 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60651, near Humboldt Park on the city’s west side.

The trio joined forces to provide access to all Chicagoans in need of a COVID-19 vaccine, especially those working in and serving communities of color. Especially, essential workers, local business owners and staff, students, the uninsured and undocumented.