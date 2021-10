CHICAGO — If you’re struggling to come up with a costume for Halloween, we may have one for you.

Franzia Wine has released two versions of their boxed wine costume that comes in two versions -red and white.

It also glows in the dark.

And best of all, there’s even a wine pouch built into the costume so you can pour on the go.

Both versions are for sale on the Franzia website for $40.

We also checked online and you can get it at Spirit Halloween for the same price.