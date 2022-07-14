CHICAGO -“The Big Hurt” certainly put a big dent in the White Sox record book during his memorable 16 seasons on the southside.

Frank Thomas is one of the greatest players in franchise history and one of the best to ever swing a bat for the White Sox, and that shows from the number of franchise marks that he owns with the team. When he would set them, it would often be a moment of celebration for the franchise.

One of those came 22 years ago on Thursday evening in an interleague game at what was then called Comiskey Park – and it was fitting the way that Thomas pulled it off.

On July 14, 2000, already owning the franchise mark for home runs in a White Sox uniform, the first baseman broke the RBI record with a two-run, first inning blast against the Cardinals. Thomas took Garrett Stephenson’s pitch and deposited it into the seats in left field to get his 1,116th and 1,117th runs batted in of his career.

That topped the total for White Sox legendary shortstop Luke Appling (1,116) that he had in his 20 years with the team. The record had stood for 50 years, which was set when Appling retired after the 1950 season.

Thomas’ record now sits at 1,465 RBI, which he set with the club from 1990-2005 while also owning the record for home runs (448), doubles (447), walks (1,466), runs (1,327), slugging percentage (.568), and on-base percentage (.427).

The record-breaking moment 22 years ago Thursday was the subject of this week’s #WGNTBT, which you can watch in the video above from our Larry Hawley.