Frank Klopas previews Chicago Fire FC’s home opener on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Maybe it’s a good sign that mother nature is going to provide as good of a day for soccer in early March as one could expect in Chicagoland.

On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s with no precipitation as a taste of spring greets fans of Chicago Fire FC as they make their way to Soldier Field for the first time in 2022. The club will have close-to-ideal conditions as they face Orlando City SC in front of home supporters as they showcase a new-look team.

It will be the third season for the club on the Lakefront but will be the first season where they’ll start with no capacity limits or heavy restrictions due to COVID-19. Already 23,000 tickets have been distributed by the Fire for the match and perhaps more tickets will be sold thanks to the great weather along with a curiosity to see the new team.

Fire year manager Ezra Hendrickson is leading a club that features international star Xherdan Shaqiri along with other new additions like Kacper Przybylko and Rafael Czichos. Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina continues to impress in net at just 17 years old as the Addison native is now getting international attention.

Frank Klopas, who is a legend with the club and currently serves as an assistant coach, talked about the opener and this new-look team on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Friday afternoon. He talked about what he saw with the club in their season opener with Inter Miami CF, his impressions of the new personnel, his continued passion for the game, along with his praise for owner Joe Mansueto.

You can watch Klopas’ conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.