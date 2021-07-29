Four years later, the roles are reversed in this Cubs-White Sox trade

CHICAGO – Four years ago, the north siders were the reigning World Series champions in need of a boost while the south siders were just in the beginning stages of a multi-year rebuild.

Larry's Lookback: 4 Years Ago Today: July 13, 2017: A major crosstown trade that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs, Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease to the White Sox. https://t.co/ag3kj3xUGQ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 13, 2021

So the Cubs decided to sent along promising prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease along with infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete to the White Sox so they could acquire starting pitcher Jose Quintana on July 13, 2021. While a heavy price, it was one that Theo Epstein believed would aid the club’s chances to get back to a World Series and win it again.

Quintana would end up aiding the Cubs’ run to the NLCS that fall while also contributing to playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020. But he never quite became the dominant starter the Cubs had hoped, and due to an injury only pitched four games in that shortened final season, leaving for the Angels in free agency this season.

Meanwhile, Jimenez and Cease are key parts of a White Sox team that is now in prime contention for a World Series championship as 2021 continues.

So it’s not a surprise that the tables have turned in the team’s latest trade between the clubs on Thursday, where Rick Hahn was looking to add to aid his team now while Jed Hoyer looked to add a young arm to the farm system.

The #Cubs today acquired minor league LHP Bailey Horn from the White Sox for RHP Ryan Tepera. pic.twitter.com/LWA3RovqDO — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 29, 2021

It’s not quite as drastic as the Quintana trade, which was seismic for both clubs, but the White Sox did get a much-needed bullpen pitcher in Ryan Tepera, who has been excellent in the Cubs’ bullpen this season. He’s got a 2.91 ERA with 15 holds, 50 strikeouts compared to 12 walks, which is needed with a White Sox team that has some issues with middle relief.

“He’s got experience in pitching in a lot different roles,” said White Sox Tony La Russa on Tepera. “Depth is always good in the bullpen.”

For Tepera, it’s the unusual and somewhat rare time for a player who is traded from one end of town to the other. Per MLB.com, it’s the 29th time the teams have made a deal in their over a century-long history of playing on opposite sides of town.

There have been a few major deals where circumstances were similar to this year, where one team was looking to add to contend for a title. Veteran power hitter George Bell was traded from an average Cubs team in 1992 to the White Sox to help them in their championship window in the early 1990s. In exchange, the Cubs got future star Sammy Sosa and pitcher Ken Patterson.

Looking for bullpen help in their run for the playoffs with Sosa leading the way in 1998, the Cubs traded for reliever Matt Karchner with the White Sox getting prospect Jon Garland. He would be a key member of their 2005 World Series championship rotation, while the Cubs were able to squeeze into a Wild Card spot in 1998.

Tepera now has the opportunity to play well in October as the Cubs look to start a new era of their franchise. Knowing the likelihood that he would be dealt at the trade deadline, Tepera was more excited for the fact that his move would be across the city and not the country.

“Your heading across town. It’s pretty simple and easy. I can stay at the same apartment. I usually scooter to the field but now I’ve got to drive to the field, so it’s only about 15, 20 more minutes longer,” said Tepera. “It could be a lot worse so I like it, I’m excited.”