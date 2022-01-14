Four finalists ‘eat’ their way home in recipe contest

CHICAGO — Familia Kitchen, a Chicago founded recipe website, is hosting their Cooking Our Way Home contest, and announcing the top four finalists.

One of these lucky finalists will take home the grand prize trip for two to their home country.

● Titi Rosa’s Arroz Con Pollo, Made With Love and Pegao — Puerto Rico

● Nata’s Pork Pozole Rojo — Mexico

● Ana’s Ropa Vieja With Muchos Spices and Red Wine — Cuba

● Lisa’s Flan: My Panamanian Flancito — Panama

Voting is now open.

The grand prize includes 2 plane tickets + 2 nights’ hotel + 1 amazing meal at their favorite local restaurant in their homeland.

Voting for the 4 finalists began January 1, 2022. The winner will be announced on January 28, 2022 by Familia Kitchen.