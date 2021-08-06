Fortunes for the Cubs & White Sox are flipped in this 2021 City Series

CHICAGO – For a long time, this has been a series where the north siders were in contention for a championship while the White Sox were building into a contender.

That’s was the case from 2015-2019, where the Cubs were a step ahead of the White Sox when it came to the state of their team. Both squads made the playoffs in 2020, but none of the fans were able to truly enjoy the rivalry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the roles have been completely reversed, presenting a scenario the rivalry hasn’t seen since 2012.

The White Sox are currently comfortably ahead in the American League Central division as they aim for their first back-to-back playoff appearance in franchise history. Meanwhile, the Cubs are just a week removed from trading away their core players as they currently sit six games under .500 while trailing the Brewers by 13 1/2 games in the National League Central division.

As the teams go in separate directions, they head into the start of the first City Series of 2021 at Wrigley Field on Friday. The White Sox lead the all-time regular season series 65-63 and the teams have tied the last two years.

The Cubs won in 2017 and 2018 with the White Sox last win in the series coming in 2014.

Larry Hawley was at Wrigley Field to preview this three-game City Series in the 1 PM WGN News Now show, and you can watch that in the video above.