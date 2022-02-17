Ford rolls into Chicago Auto Show with indoor experience complete with a 38-degree high mountain

CHICAGO — Ford rolled into the 2022 Chicago Auto Show with a special vehicle series debut and two new indoor test tracks.

The series gave visitors a first look at the Bronco Raptor and its EV line, the Ford F-150 Lightening and Mustang Mach-E.

The WGN News Now team stepped inside a Bronco and along with a professional driver, experienced its highlighted off-road course which included a 38-degree high Bronco Mountain. Passengers feel the thrill of the climb while learning more about Bronco tech like G.O.A.T. (Goes Over Any Terrain) Mode capabilities and technology that makes off-roading even more exciting and intelligent.

The desert-racing, rock-crawling 2022 Bronco Raptor will make its auto show debut in Chicago as the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever. Designed and engineered by Ford Performance to be the world’s first Ultra4 Racing-inspired SUV, packs extreme Built Wild capability and durability with an exclusive twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine targeted to deliver more than 400 horsepower, a Raptor HOSS 4.0 race-ready suspension system, a fully boxed, high-strength steel frame and standard 37-inch all-terrain tires.

For one of the first times, auto show goers will be able to get a ride-along with Ford’s first ever, all-electric F-150 Lightning, the Mustang Mach-E GT and all-electric F-100 Eluminator Concept pickup with an EV crate motor. This indoor display will thrill passengers as they make the loop with professional drivers.

“Visitors of our summer special edition show surely recall tackling the outdoor Bronco Mountain and experiencing the Mustang Mach-E in the acceleration lane,” said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty. “As the show returns to February, we’re thrilled to offer this same level of excitement and entertainment to fans indoors. Ford’s indoor tracks build on the momentum from our summer show, where nearly 40 percent of attendees took a test drive or ride – a number we’re hoping to top this year!”

Ford’s indoor Built Wild Bronco track and Built to Electrify experience are two of six total indoor test tracks at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show – the most test tracks ever offered inside the show.