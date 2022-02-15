Ford looks to up their off-road game with the 2022 Bronco Everglades

CHICAGO — A major feature for Ford at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show is its redesigned Bronco. It’s a model with some history, but its future involves multiple versions of the SUV. New to 2022 is a design made specifically for those who want to take their adventures off-road. Take a tour with WGN News Now’s Chip Brewster as he checks out the 2022 Bronco Everglades with Sasquatch package in the video above.
