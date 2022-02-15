Ford looks to up their off-road game with the 2022 Bronco Everglades

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing testified Tuesday that he was relying on his fellow officers to care for Floyd’s medical needs while he controlled onlookers as police tried to arrest the Black man.

Tou Thao is one of three former officers charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man was handcuffed, facedown on the street.