For the first time since September of 2019, there was full capacity for the Cubs at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Do you remember September 22, 2019? If you’re a Cubs’ fan, you probably didn’t want to a few months after.

On that day, the Cubs lost a two-run lead to the Cardinals in the ninth inning, losing the game 3-2 as they were swept by St. Louis. It was a part of a long losing streak that knocked the team out of the playoffs for the first time in five years.

But that date took on greater meaning as time went on, since it represented the last time the Cubs were able to host a game with 100 percent capacity. The COVID-19 pandemic kept fans completely out of the ballpark in the shortned 2020 season and limited capacity early in 2021.

The atmosphere around Wrigley Field about ten minutes before their first 100 percent capacity game since September of 2019. Coverage today on #WGNNewsNow. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/KKzlN6bZYh — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 11, 2021

But on Friday, as Chicago entered Phase 5 of reopening, Wrigley Field was able to host full capacity for the first time since that September day in 2019.

Fans are still coming into the ballpark as the start of the Cubs-Cardinals “Opening Day 2.0” nears. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/oIUubfqSEo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 11, 2021

A nearly full house made their way inside the “Friendly Confines” for the team’s contest against the Cardinals. While not quite a sellout, the 35,112 fans packed the ballpark to witness the team’s 8-5 win over St. Louis.

Larry Hawley provided a look at the atomsphere on WGN News Now on Friday afternoon, and you can watch his report in the video above.