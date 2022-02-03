First place Illini, college football signing day, a D-III upset highlight ‘Campus Check-In’

CHICAGO – It was a snowy start to the month of February around most of the Midwest this week, but it didn’t stop a number of teams from competition this week.

That’s why there was plenty to talk about in this week’s edition of “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now on Thursday evening.

Illinois’ win over Wisconsin to take first place in the Big Ten was a part of that but we featured a number of Division-I men’s and women’s teams in the area as well. Plus we put the spotlight on Concordia University Chicago men’s basketball upset of Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday as they defeated the second-ranked team in Division-III.

Plus we gave a salute to Northwestern women’s golf for a victory they got in Florida in an inaugural Big Ten event.

Larry Hawley has all those stories in this edition of “Campus Check-In” which you can watch in the video above.