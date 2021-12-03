First of its kind exhibit tells untold story of how Princess Di changed the world

OAK BROOK – The world’s first-ever walk-through documentary experience chronicling the royal and private life of the late Princess Diana is now open at Oakbrook Center.

The Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access follows Lady Di’s emotional journey as she modernized motherhood, revolutionized fashion and showed the world how to be more compassionate.

World famous photographers Anwar Hussein and his two sons Zak and Samir worked side by side with Princess Di and her family for four decades. They share their collection of original images in the exhibit, as well as initimate, never-before told stories.

Guests will be taken through an elaborate experience that features eight different themed sections:

The Photography Dark Room

Growing

Glam

Hats & Tiaras

Art Installations

Working Royals

Humanitarian

Unguarded

The stunning eight foot tall photos will be displayed on special fixtures.

The exhibition is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open Wednesday through Sunday.

Adult tickets start at $25 and you can expect your visit to take around 60-90 minutes.

The exhibit is set up in the former Restoration Hardware store between Pottery Barn and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams at Oakbrook Center.

You can find more information on tickets and book them here.