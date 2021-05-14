Finding the Right Shades

Friday, May 14th is national shades day.
Nick Strahanoski, Optician with Lyons Family Eye Care, spoke with WGN News Now about finding the right style shades.
Strahanoski shared the following tips:
First – Overall Style
o Are you – Sporty, sheik, silly or sassy
o That will tell you everything you need to know about the shape that is perfect for you!
Second- Size
o You don’t want to go too small for sun wear, keep the coverage for ultimate UV protection!
Trends –
o The trend I am noticing making a comeback this year in sun wear is mirror lenses. They reflect in a way that looks colorful and exciting, which speaks to the summer mood we are all waiting for. An aviator shape is a great frame for a pair of mirror lenses! A classic summer look.
Determining Shape
o it’s all about balance
o The great news is, there is no one way to look at the type of shape frame you should have based on your face shape.
o I am always telling Patients, “Don’t get hung up on face shape.”
But if you’re looking for jumping off points:
o Diamond or heart face works great with a cat eye shape frame.
o Round face vs square is more versatile that People assume, a square face can wear a round OR square shape and vice versa, as long as the frame is sitting in front of the eyes in a proportionate way. It’s all about personal style and size!
Long story short, HAVE FUN and learn your style: sporty, sheik, silly or sassy! Those are the four main style groups.
o Sporty: more square
o Sheik: rectangular, dramatic shape
o Silly: funky shapes, cat eye, fun bright color
o Sassy: over sized
