CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers were charged in a shooting that left two people injured in Pilsen over the summer.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced felony charges Friday against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer.

Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso, both assigned to the major accidents unit, have each been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. The felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

On Thursday, the two were relieved of their police powers and turned themselves in to the authorities. They are set to make their first court appearances at a noon bond hearing.

Foxx said the 23-year-old man who was shot and transported in serious condition was not in possession of a weapon during the incident.

She went on to say a review of all evidence, including non-CPD video obtained from the area, showed the officers did not have provocation nor justification to shoot the unarmed man. Foxx also said the two officers made representations to legal authorities, including the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, that was directly contradicted by the video evidence.

The shooting happened on July 22 around 7 a.m. as the two officers were on their way to the police academy.

Following the shooting, police claimed one masked individual out of a group of four pulled out a handgun and an exchange of gunfire followed near 18th and Morgan streets.

A 35-year-old bystander also suffered a graze wound to the leg. Three people were taken into custody following the incident, CPD said at the time.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.