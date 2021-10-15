Feel Good Friday: Couple celebrates 71st anniversary, Chicago Sky excitement and much more

CHICAGO — We made it to the highly anticipated day of the week, Friday.

We kick things off in Pinson, Alabama where a couple celebrated their big 71st wedding anniversary by visiting the lacey where they met.

Troy and Melba Curry opted out of having a big party and instead went to Price’s Ice Cream.

Their daughter, Darby Curry, says the two met at the soda counter when there were both 15 years old.

When asked what their secret to a long marriage is they said communication and not believing in divorce.

The family hoped the visit also served as a toll to job Melba’s memory who suffers from dementia.

While some memories may have faded as a result, the family says the two have never forgotten their feelings for one another.