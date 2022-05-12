CHICAGO — Multiple law enforcement agencies are set to announce arrests and federal charges in what they call a significant drug trafficking investigation.

U.S. Attorney John Lausch for the Northern District of Illinois will be joined by officials from Homeland Security Investigations as well as the Chicago Police Department to make the announcement at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This announcement comes almost exactly one year after a similar announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney’s office in which 17 people were arrested and charged for distributing or attempting to distribute heroin and cocaine in Chicago. Those charges were the result of a multi-year probe dubbed “Operation Tragic Blow.”

The announcement will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 2 p.m.