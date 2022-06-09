CHICAGO – The countdown to Father’s Day is on.

The search for the perfect gift can be a challenge for many, so WGN News Now consulted the experts at Family Entourage for some gift-giving inspiration.

Co-founders Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar shared a few ideas with WGN’s Larry Hawley that will hopefully make your shopping a little easier.

From golf and tech to shoes and shaving, Gillespie and Nazar had the following recommendations.

Golf Gear “Fore” Fathers: Coolibar has a new David Leadbetter collection that features golf gear with their UPF 50+ Fabric technology to protects your skin while out on the greens. The pieces are light and include sun protection that doesn’t wash out… plus, they can come in a variety of colors and styles and can let dad easily transition from a game of golf to a dinner.

Tech and Time with Dad: Gillespie and Nazar said you can’t go wrong with tech gifts. They suggested drone games, a UV sanitizing hub with a wireless charger, or a watch. They also recommended sunglasses, and say the aviator style is popular right now, in part because of the hit movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Step into Hawaiian Comfort: If dad can’t be at the ocean, you can help get him in the mindset said Gillespie and Nazar. They recommend the Hawaii based footwear company, OluKai. It has a variety of sandals and shoes, and some feature drop-in heel technology that allows dad to slide into his shoes.

Up Your Grooming Game: Grooming gifts are another great choice said the duo. They suggested Gentleman’s Nod, which produces a line of handcrafted grooming collections such as shave soaps, utility bars, beard oils and aftershave. Gillespie and Nazar also added each collection is named after a gentleman in history and smell great.

You can see more details on their gift suggestions in the video above and you can find more info on the items mentioned at Family Entourage.