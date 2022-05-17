CHICAGO — Farragut Career Academy High School in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood is set to get a new athletic field.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined other local leaders in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark the start of construction.

According to Lightfoot, this is just phase one of new developments at Farragut. It includes a new turf soccer field, running track, scoreboard, ball-catcher, netting, bleachers, and pole mounted field lighting.

In addition, the school will receive a full roof replacement, a new law classroom, teaching lab, International Baccalaureate resource center, study room, and various additional updates.

Rodriguez and Lightfoot also referenced the death of Adam Toledo and how they hope continued investments in the neighborhood help to improve things for the entire community. Toledo was killed where the new field is being installed.

“What young people see around them in the buildings they walk in and the fields they play on is what they see in themselves and their future potential,” said 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez. “These investments are feeding our young people’s souls.”

Phase two will include a community area built adjacent to the soccer field to include a basketball court, press box and restrooms.

No timeline of construction was given in the remarks at the ceremony.