CHICAGO – A Chicago family turned their personal tragedy into inspiration. Daniel Shapiro shares his family’s rollercoaster journey as a caregiver following his wife’s sudden illness and gradual decline form a grave brain injury.

Shapiro also has a book titled “The Thin Ledge. A Husband’s Memoir of Love, Trauma and Unexpected Circumstance”.

Daniel and his daughter now serve on the board of the Brain Research Foundation and have raised $260,000 through a yearly fundraiser for the past 6 years.