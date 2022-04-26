CHICAGO — Two local organizations are calling for judges, policing agencies, and state attorney offices to be held accountable for what they call an, “onslaught of brutal unsolved murders of black and brown women and girls.”

Kenwood Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) and Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere (MOVE) are coming together at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of Cook County’s courthouse to hold a press conference.

This event comes on the heels of the bench trial of Jimmy Jackson who was charged with murder.

On Friday, Judge Diana Kenworthy dismissed the charges due to a lack of evidence.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.