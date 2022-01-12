Experience theater in Chicago for just $30 (or less) during Chicago Theatre Week

CHICAGO – The League of Chicago Theatres is celebrating the decade mark of its Chicago Theatre Week with tickets to some of the area’s biggest stages at reduced prices. Shows at the Goodman Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Marriott Theatre, Briar Street Theatre and Drury Lane Theatre, for example, are giving out tickets for a mere $30. Other stages such as The Second City have $15 tickets while groups like Broken Nose Theatre have shows for even less.

Running February 17 – 27, 2022, the league is tapping into its more than 200 member theaters to offer hundreds of performances across multiple genres and throughout the city and its suburbs. Tickets are already on sale with the full list of offerings on ChooseChicago.com. The return to in-person performances for the 10th annual event is a welcome change over last year’s 100% virtual celebration, however organizers are acknowledging continued challenges.

“While several performance venues have re-opened over the past eight months and more are planning to re-open in 2022, we are well aware of the impacts that COVID-19 continues to have on all of us. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our 10th annual Chicago Theatre Week and we look forward to seeing you,” organizers said in a statement posted on the event’s website. “Live theatre has always been an art form that evolves and changes and that is part of the beauty of it. In fact live theatre is always ‘subject to change.’ Now more than ever as all of our theatres are committed to making the experience of theatre-making and theatre-going as safe as possible, participating shows and dates will be subject to change.”

Here are just some of the shows taking place this year:

Evita at Drury Lane Theatre

at Drury Lane Theatre West Side Story at Marriott Theatre

at Marriott Theatre Groundhog Day the musical at Paramount Theatre

at Paramount Theatre Fireflies at Northlight Theatre

at Northlight Theatre Agatha Christie’s The Secret Council at Mayslake Hall

at Mayslake Hall Ruined at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre

at The Reginald Vaughn Theatre Blue Man Group at Briar Street Theatre

at Briar Street Theatre Women of Soul at Mercury Theater Chicago

at Mercury Theater Chicago Sons of Hollywood at Windy City Playhouse

at Windy City Playhouse Drunk Shakespeare at The Lion Theatre

at The Lion Theatre The Play That Goes Wrong at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower

at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower When They Were Nine at Pride Arts Center – The Broadway

at Pride Arts Center – The Broadway multiple shows at The Second City

Blues in the Night at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts

at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts Queen of the Night at Victory Gardens Theater

at Victory Gardens Theater ComedySportz

Gem of the Ocean at Goodman Theatre

at Goodman Theatre The Moors at A Red Orchid Theatre