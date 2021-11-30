Experience Lincoln Park ZooLights with 8 more free nights

CHICAGO — Lincoln Park Zoo’s annual ZooLights are back with new experiences and displays.

The tradition returned with their new Pepper Family Wildlife Center at the heart of the zoo, a new holiday lights experience on their Main Mall, and an exciting new light show in their South Lawn.

Also new this year: sensory-friendly visit times and an 18-foot holiday tree.

Tickets are $5 per person, but free on Monday’s and Tuesday’s.

Free Nights: (Capacity is limited)

Nov. 29 & 30

Dec. 6 & 7

Dec. 14

Dec. 20 & 21

Dec. 27 & 28

The festival runs from 4pm -10pm on Nov. 26-30, Dec. 1-23, 26, 31, and Jan 1-2.

Zoo members can enjoy a free Members-Only night on December 13 from 4-10 p.m. Members and their guests get exclusive access to a free night of ZooLights, including a preview of the festivities before gates open to the public. While complementary, registration is required.

Sensory-friendly visit times will be on Nov. 29 and Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. During these special event times, all blinking or moving lights will remain static or turned off. Music will be turned off as well. Contact access@lpzoo.org for more information or questions.

Also new this year, visitors can pay an extra fee to “flip the switch”. The experience will let you light the South Lawn Light show, that happens every evening at 4:30 p.m. It’s a fun, paid experience. For more information on availability and pricing contact events@lpzoo.org.

The Zoo says all ticket sales help support animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs.

You can find more information on ZooLights and related events here.