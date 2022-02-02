Exavier Pope discusses Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – It’s a lawsuit that’s made waves in the sports world and has called to attention issues that have continued when it comes to head coaching hires in the National Football League.

Brian Flores’ filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and three teams alleging racist hiring practices. In the filing, he also alleges that he was asked to lose games in order to help the Dolphins get a better draft pick.

Flores also alleges that he was asked to tamper with a “prominent quarterback” who was about to be a free agent, which would have been a violation of league rules.

On top of that, the lawsuit continues to bring to light the lack of diversity in head coaching hires in the NFL, which at the moment has just one African-American head coach.

Exavier Pope, a lawyer and the host of “Suit Up News,” appeared on WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss a number of aspects of the lawsuit along with the issues of hiring minority coaches in the NFL.

You can watch his full discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.