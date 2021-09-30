Evan F. Moore discusses the ‘Game Misconduct’ book on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – During the course of his career, he’s reported on issues of race in the game of hockey from the youth levels to the NHL.

Now author Evan F. Moore is exploring this topic even more with fellow journalist Jashvina Shah in a new book that’s been released this fall.

That’s “Game Misconduct: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How To Fix It where Moore and Shah explore incidents of racism in hockey while also exploring solutions to fix it.

Moore talked about the book on WGN News Now Sports Talk this week to discuss the book and his inspiration to write it. To watch his conversation with Larry Hawley, click on the video above.

To learn more about how to purchase a copy of “Game Misconduct,” click here.