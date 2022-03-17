DENMARK — The LEGO Group and Universal Brand Development are inspiring fans to fire up their brick building engines with a new three-in-one reproduction of the Back to the Future Time Machine.

The set allows builders to create the DeLorean car from either the first, second or third movie, complete with a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, Marty’s hoverboard and LEGO mini figure versions of Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Source: The Lego Group

“Universal, Amblin Entertainment and the Back to the Future filmmakers are delighted to have partnered with the LEGO team in the creation of this fantastic kit,” said Bob Gale, co-writer and co-producer of the trilogy. “In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense – although your completed version will be unable to travel through time!”

In honor of the launch, the LEGO Group are taking Doc and Marty on one more mission in a “Brick to the Future” animated short.

The LEGO Group also went back to the famous Backlot at Universal Studios in Hollywood, where the movie was filmed, to capture the three LEGO models alongside the original DeLorean Time Machine. You can see that trailer here.

The 1,872-piece set will go on sale April 1,2022 and will retail for $169.99.