CHICAGO – For a second-straight year, the White Sox starting left fielder is making his return to the lineup midseason after an early injury.

Eloy Jimenez’s stay on the injured list wasn’t as long as it was in 2021, but it took over two months for him to return to the team after undergoing surgery to repair torn hamstring tendon in his right knee suffered against the Twins on April 23rd at Target Field.

Now he’ll make his return against that same team on Wednesday.

Eloy Jimenez is officially back on the White Sox active roster for the first time since late April as he was reinstated from the 60-day injured list today. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4bFYJ1lpq2 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 6, 2022

Jimenez will return to the lineup after officially being activated off the IL on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the White Sox finale with the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field at 1:10 PM. He will be in left field and will bat sixth in the lineup in his first game in over two months.

It will be just the 12th contest of the season for Jimenez as he only played a few weeks before getting injured at Target Field on April 23rd. He began his rehab assignment nearly a month ago in Triple-A Charlotte but had it paused a few times due to leg soreness.

He now comes back to a White Sox team that is in need of some pop in the lineup as they’ve hit just 62 homers this season, which is 27th in all of Major League Baseball. Jimenez was hitting .222/.256/.333 with a double, home run, and seven RBI when he suffered the injury.

Currently, the White Sox are 38-41 on the season and are 6 1/2 games behind the Twins for first in the American League Central division.