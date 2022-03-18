ELMHURST – So many team basketball teams across the country have a story about March of 2020, and that’s certainly the case for John Baines’ squad.

It’s hard for the Elmhurst Univesity men’s basketball coach and his program not to look back as they prepare for the school’s first Final Four appearance on Friday against Wabash College in Fort Wayne. In many ways, the path to that contest at 6:30 PM CST began at a low point for all of college basketball.

The Bluejays were 25-5 in 2019-2020 and had won their first two games in the Division III NCAA Tournament. They were set to come home to host the regional finals, with a game scheduled against Pomona-Pitzer for Saturday, March 14th in the Sweet 16.

Of course, it didn’t happen.

The COVID-19 pandemic took hold that week, shutting down every team sport in America, including all of the college basketball tournaments.

“It was a Thursday and Pomona-Pitzer was flying out from California. They were actually on the flight and they got pulled off the flight out in California,” said Elmhurst head coach John Baines of two years ago. “The NCAA announced that we weren’t playing and then the next day the president announced that we were going online, and then Monday, there was no one here.”

It took away a chance for the Bluejays to advance to their first Final Four in school history and perhaps even win a championship.

“I just felt bad for all the seniors at the time,” said fifth-year forward Lavon Thomas, who was a junior on that team.

But that served as fuel for the program to make the most of their chance when they could get back to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 after playing a condensed ten-game season last year. A number of players decided to return and use the eligibility they could to finish the run they had cut short because of the pandemic.

“That really was the fuel for them to come back. We have three sixth-year seniors – we have an MBA program.,” said Baines. “We had to do a lot of recruiting. We didn’t have a lot of new guys. I just recruited the guys that we had on our team saying ‘Hey, do you want to put this thing back together one more time?'”

Many chose to do so as seven seniors are currently on the roster for Elmhurst in 2021-2022, and the group has built on what they’d established two years ago. They have a 26-6 overall record, won the CCIW Tournament, then won four games in the NCAA Tournament to make the Division III Final Four.

The last of those was last Saturday in Cleveland where the Bluejays beat Mary Hardin Baylor 87-84 in overtime to advance to the national semifinal against Wabash. A resilient team, Elmhurst rallied from halftime deficits in their last three games to achieve the program first.

“We call it ‘The Bluejay Way’ on our team, and in the middle it says ‘Together above all,’ stay together, and we all just bought into that, all year” said Thomas of the team’s ability to rally in the postseason. “No matter what the circumstances were; we’ve been down numerous times at halftime, and just in the locker room we’re like ‘We got this. It’s cool. We’ll just make adjustments and come out firing.'”

Now that they’ve done that, Elmhurst has made history that may have been delayed two years due to the pandemic. It’s brought plenty of attention to the team, which players saw in the leadup to the Final Four this week.

“I’m just really happy how the school is getting behind us. We have so much support around the school, even around the neighborhood,” said Thomas. “Yesterday I was walking from practice and two cars stopped and was just like ‘Hey, congratulations. I see you’re on the basketball team.

“It just feels amazing to make history, man.”