Elf on the Shelf is jokingly banned by one Georgia judge

Some might call them grinches. We’re talking about some parents who are just tired of the annual Elf on the Shelf tradition.

And on Georgia judge is trying to help them out.

Cobb County judge Robert Leonard has issued an executive order banishing the elf from the county.

He posted the order on Twitter trying to give Georgia parents an out this year.

Leonard even wrote: “I am a public servant and will take this heat for you. My gift to tired parents.” But the judge says if you happen to love your elf you can keep it no contempt.