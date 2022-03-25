CHICAGO — Electric and hybrid vehicles are in high demand as gas prices soar to record highs.

In fact, according to a study by quotewizard, Google searches for electric vehicles jumped 300% between February and March.

But good luck getting your hands on one.

They’re in short supply sue to supply chain and other issues.

And, even if you do find one, prices of new vehicles have been skyrocketing. But like Mark Bilek, general manger of drivechicago.com, explains it’s not all dire news.

Bilek talks with WGN News Now about the current market for electric vehicles, incentives both locally and nationally, and give you a comparison of electric vehicles to gas vehicles.