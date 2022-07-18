CHICAGO – The biggest news of the sports weekend probably came shortly after it ended, when another longtime member of the Blackhawks left the organization.

This time it’s celebrated color commentator Eddie Olczyk, who will leave the organization after 16 years and take on the same role with the Seattle Kraken after the sides failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.

A Chicago native, Olczyk was a very popular color commentator and ambassador for the franchise, so his departure has produced plenty of reactions on social media over the course of Monday. It will be a completely changed television booth after longtime play-by-play announcer Pat Foley retired last spring.

That story was the lead of “Weekend That Was” on WGN News Now on Monday as we took a look at the biggest stories of the weekend in Chicago sports.

The White Sox won their biggest series of the season to date to finish out the first half of the season as they took 3-of-4 from the Twins. While they entered the All-Star Break with a win, the Cubs are still struggling after losing nine of their last ten games to fall to 35-57 on the season, which is the fourth-worst record in the league.

Both teams also made their first picks of the MLB Draft on Sunday, with both teams selecting a pitcher in the first round.

A fourth quarter comeback helped the Sky extend their winning streak to four against the Wings on Saturday while the Bulls complete their summer league play in Las Vegas with a win over the Sixers. First round pick Dalen Terry had to leave the game due to a minor hamstring injury.

Chicago Fire FC picked up their second-straight win thanks to a great defensive effort on Saturday against Seattle, as Gabriel Slonina’s ninth clean sheet got the team a 1-0 victory at Soldier Field. Unfortunately for the Red Stars, their nine-match unbeaten streak ended with a 4-1 loss to the Dash in Houston.

Larry Hawley has a recap of the weekend which you can see in the video above.