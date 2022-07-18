CHICAGO – It’s been a year of change for the Blackhawks in so many ways, and the broadcast booth has been no different.

After longtime play-by-play announced Pat Foley retired last spring, his color commentator is now reportedly on his way out as well.

Per numerous reports, the first from Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, color commentator Eddie Olcyzk will not be returning to the Blackhawks’ broadcast booth after a new deal on a contract couldn’t be reached.

Per a report in the Chicago Sun Times, the color commentator will be joining the Seattle Kraken broadcast team while also continuing his analysis on national broadcasts with TNT.

A Chicago native who started his career with the Blackhawks in 1984 after being selected by the team with the third overall pick in the NHL Draft, Olczyk has been a color commentator on broadcasts since 2006. He teamed up with Pat Foley for a majority of those contests, including those that aired on WGN-TV from 2008-2019.

During his time in the broadcast booth, Olczyk became a fan favorite and one of the most respected commentators in the sport, hence his work on a number of national broadcasts. Part of his stretch with the Blackhawks included the best on-ice era in franchise history in which they won three Stanley Cup titles and made the playoffs nine-straight seasons from 2009 through 2017.

Also a horse racing enthusiast, Olczyk served as a commentator for WGN Sports’ coverage of the Arlington Million.

This is just one of many changes that the Blackhawks have made over the past year as the franchise reshapes itself on and off the ice. The team has had a chance at general manager, head coach, along with a number of players as a long rebuild gets underway.

Olcyzk becomes the latest longtime member of the franchise to depart as he begins a new chapter of his career in Seattle.