Eating dark chocolate makes you happier

CHICAGO – Chocoholics have another excuse to eat chocolate every single day!

New research shows it makes you happier.

Scientist at Seoul National University in Korea say adults who ate ten grams, or a few squares, of 85 percent dark chocolate three times a day saw improvements in their mood.

It’s believed this is due to bacterial changes in the gut.

Researchers say to make sure that it’s dark chocolate, and that 85 percent appears to be the sweet spot.

Milk chocolate has too much fat, sugar and other additives to provide the same benefits and should eaten in moderation.

The study is published in Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry.