CHICAGO, IL – Easter baskets are traditionally filled to the brim with chocolate bunnies, jellybeans, toys, and decorated Easter eggs.

While many of those items are still popular choices for Easter basket fillers, many parents and Easter bunny helpers are looking for creative ways to make their baskets egg-stra special.

Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage recently shared some themed Easter basket ideas with WGN News Now.

They recommended the following four family themes to WGN News Now’s Christine Flores and Chip Brewster and showed them how easy they are to put together for your special little bunny.

Splish, Splash! Swim Basket — Summer is coming so fill your basket with family swimwear, rashguards or hats to cool off at the beach, pool, or waterpark

For the Love of the Game: Sports Basket — From Spring training to little league, equip your kids for baseball season with fun gear; or items and gear for a new family sport, like tennis to get everyone involved; plus, simple on-the-go accessories to make time between practices and games easier would go in this basket

Adventure Awaits: Travel Basket — Swap your actual basket for a splash-proof bag from Aloha Collection or equip them with sturdy travel shoes to make traveling easier

Not Your Traditional Basket — From a candy charcuterie you can personalize to festive Easter-inspired bath balms to help relax, and holiday books the entire family will love. These items are sure to put a smile on faces.

You can see more in the video above.