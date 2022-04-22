More than 80 parks are participating in this year’s cleanup

CHICAGO — You can celebrate Earth Day this weekend by helping clean and beautify a city park.

Join the Chicago Park District and Friends of the Parks on April 23, 2022, for a citywide parks and preserves cleanup. Everyone is invited to head out to their local parks to clean up and do their part in celebrating Earth Day.

Volunteers are encouraged to register since a limited supply of gloves and bags will be available.

All ages are welcome. Rain or shine.

The following are hub locations:

Douglass Park (1401 S Sacramento Dr, Chicago, IL 60623)

The Douglass Park clean-up will take place from 9 am-12 pm

After the clean-up, the celebration will continue with mini-golf, a food truck as well as the launching of Douglass Park’s first-ever Little Free Library from 1-4 pm. There will also be music and games.

Register for Douglas Park cleanup.

North Park Village Nature Center (5801 N Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60646)

The NPV Nature Center clean-up will take place from 10 am-1 pm

Register for North Park Village Nature Center cleanup.

McKinley Park (2210 W Pershing Rd, Chicago, IL 60609)

The McKinley Park clean-up will take place from 9 am-12 pm

Join us for our Earth Day Market where you can shop local vendors and enjoy art and crafts and music. Weather permitting this event will be held outside in front of the fieldhouse

Register for McKinley Park cleanup.

Ogden Park (6500 S. Racine Ave, Chicago, IL 60636)

The Ogden Park clean-up will take place from 9am-12pm

Register for Ogden Park cleanup.

Washington (Harold) Park (5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615)

The Washington (Harold) Park clean-up will take place from 11am-1pm.

** No registration necessary for this event. **

Sign the volunteer waiver:

Anyone volunteering must sign the Chicago Park District Volunteer Waiver.

Happy Earth Day!