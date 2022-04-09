CHICAGO, IL – The countdown to Easter is on and soon kids of all ages will be wearing their Sunday best to Easter celebrations.

Now that Spring has sprung Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar, co-founders of Family Entourage, recently joined WGN News Now to discuss what’s trending this year in Easter fashion.

They said parents have many creative options to dress their children for the holiday and suggested these four trends:

Bunnies, Bonnets & Books

— Bunny coats, complete with ears and bonnets for babies — Book inspired Spring attire from Paddington to Peter Rabbit and the Very Hungry Caterpillar

Sibling Matching

— Always so fun to dress the kids in the same print or colors

From Brunch to Hunt: Tutus do the Trick

— Pastels, ombre and tons of tulle, tutus can take you from brunch to the egg hunt

Suit Up! It’s Spring

— From toddlers to teens, Easter is the perfect time of year to put on a suit and tie or even a bowtie

You can see the outfits and hear more details as they chat with Christine Flores and Chip Brewster in the video above