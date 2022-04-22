CHICAGO – It’s been an exciting 24 hours for the Bulls and fans after capturing their first playoff victory in five years on Wednesday night.

A hard-fought 114-110 win over the Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 2 of their first round series is arguably their biggest of the season to date, and has put them back into a series many believed they couldn’t win.

Now the question is if the Bulls can keep up the same intensity when the series shifts back to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday. If they can, perhaps a first round upset is brewing, but the defending NBA champions figure to have a response.

Drew Stevens of WARR Media and On Tap Sports Net discussed his thoughts on the Bulls’ performance in the playoffs on WGN News Now Sports Talk on Thursday. He talked about the change in the team’s play after the start of the playoffs, the heroics of DeMar DeRozan, and the injury to Bucks’ small forward Khris Middleton.

