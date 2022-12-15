WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Whether as a commentator or a spokesperson, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback has remained close to football after his retirement almost two years ago.

That will be the case with Drew Brees’ next venture in his post-playing days.

On Thursday, his alma mater Purdue announced that the former signal caller will be an assistant coach for the Boilermakers’ football team as they prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando.

Brees is serving in this role only for the postseason game, but in that time he can work with players on the field while also participating in recruiting activities. He will serve under interim head coach Brian Brohm, who takes the reigns of the program after his brother Jeff left Purdue to take the job at Louisville.

During this time, Brees can help the transition between that staff and the one under new head coach Ryan Walters, who was hired as Brohm’s replacement this week.

“I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” said Brees in a statement from Purdue. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters.

“I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!”

While many remember his accomplishments with the Saints – 13 Pro Bowls, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, seven-time league passing leader, 2006 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Super Bowl XLIV champion and game MVP – Brees had a celebrated career in college at Purdue.

Playing from 1997-2000, he threw for 11,792 yards and 95 touchdowns and still holds a host of quarterback records for the program. In 2000, he was the Maxwell Award winner for Most Outstanding Player, helping the Boilermakers to their first Big Ten championship since the 1967 season and first Rose Bowl since the 1966 season.